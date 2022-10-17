Local Level 1 Prep Football Playoff Pairings

Division 3

#7 Green Bay Notre Dame at #2 Reedsburg

Division 4

#5 Baldwin-Woodville at #4 Adams-Friendship

#6 Saint Croix Central at #3 Wisconsin Dells

#7 Mauston at #2 Ellsworth

Division 5

#6 Wautoma at # 3 Laconia

Division 6

#8 Westfield at #1 Marshall

#5 Onalaska Luther at #4 Markesan

Division 7

#6 Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca at #3 Bangor

#8 Deerfield at #1 Bangor

#5 New Lisbon at #4 Ithaca

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.