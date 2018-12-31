Local Hockey Teams Have Success at Monks Cheeseburger Classic

The Tomah/Sparta Co-Op and the Reedsburg/WI Dells/Mauston Co-Op both had success at the Monks Cheeseburger Hockey Classic held over the weekend. Tomah/Sparta won the tournament with wins over Wisconsin Rapids 3-1, Deforest 8-1, and McFarland 3-1. The Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston team finished 3rd with wins over Stoughton 4-0 and Deforest 5-2. Their lone loss was to McFarland in the semi-final game 3-5.

Source: WRJC.com





