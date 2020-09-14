Local Health Departments Issuing Public COVID-19 Notifications about Event Held in Local Counties

Local County Health Departments are issuing a public COVID-19 notification regarding an event that was held in Monroe, Juneau, and Vernon Counties as we have not been able to identify all close contacts and members of the public that may have been exposed. Establishments, exposure dates and times are as follows:

The Place in Norwalk on 9/5 from 10:00am-10:30am

The Hitchin’ Post in Wilton on 9/5 from 11:00am-11:30am

The Body Shop in New Lisbon on 9/5 from 12:30pm-2:30pm

The Hustle Inn in Hustler on 9/5 from 3:00pm-4:00pm

The Stagecoach Saloon in Camp Douglas on 9/5 from 4:30pm-5pm

The Wildcat Bar and Grill on 9/5 from 5:30pm-7pm

Leon Country Tavern on 9/6 from 11:00am-11:30am

The Cotter Pin in Leon on 9/6 from 11:30am-12:00pm

Brenda’s Bar in Melvina on 9/6 from 12:00pm-12:30pm

The Dog House in Cashton 9/6 from 1:00pm-1:30pm

Hidden Inn in Kendall on 9/6 from 3:30pm-5:00pm

The Wildcat Bar and Grill on 9/6 from 5:30pm- 7 pm and 9/7

from 4:30pm-6:30pm

Please note, unless you are contacted by the health department, there is no need to quarantine.

While we would consider this a low risk exposures, if you were at the establishment during this date and time and would become symptomatic with one or more of the following symptoms within 14 days of your time at the facility (between now September 19 – 21) you should go in and get tested.

