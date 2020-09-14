Local Health Departments Issuing Public COVID-19 Notifications about Event Held in Local Counties
Local County Health Departments are issuing a public COVID-19 notification regarding an event that was held in Monroe, Juneau, and Vernon Counties as we have not been able to identify all close contacts and members of the public that may have been exposed. Establishments, exposure dates and times are as follows:
- The Place in Norwalk on 9/5 from 10:00am-10:30am
- The Hitchin’ Post in Wilton on 9/5 from 11:00am-11:30am
- The Body Shop in New Lisbon on 9/5 from 12:30pm-2:30pm
- The Hustle Inn in Hustler on 9/5 from 3:00pm-4:00pm
- The Stagecoach Saloon in Camp Douglas on 9/5 from 4:30pm-5pm
- The Wildcat Bar and Grill on 9/5 from 5:30pm-7pm
- Leon Country Tavern on 9/6 from 11:00am-11:30am
- The Cotter Pin in Leon on 9/6 from 11:30am-12:00pm
- Brenda’s Bar in Melvina on 9/6 from 12:00pm-12:30pm
- The Dog House in Cashton 9/6 from 1:00pm-1:30pm
- Hidden Inn in Kendall on 9/6 from 3:30pm-5:00pm
- The Wildcat Bar and Grill on 9/6 from 5:30pm- 7 pm and 9/7
from 4:30pm-6:30pm
Please note, unless you are contacted by the health department, there is no need to quarantine.
While we would consider this a low risk exposures, if you were at the establishment during this date and time and would become symptomatic with one or more of the following symptoms within 14 days of your time at the facility (between now September 19 – 21) you should go in and get tested.
Source: WRJC.com
-
