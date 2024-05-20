Local Grads Awarded St. Joseph’s Memorial Scholarships

St. Joseph’s Memorial Foundation awards $10,500 in scholarships to local students.

“In rural Wisconsin, we don’t just grow corn and soybeans, we also have to grow our own workforce,” says Dan Howard, foundation director at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics. “This has been the philosophy of Gundersen St. Joe’s for many years. We have a variety of programs and initiatives to grow our healthcare workforce, and the foundation is pleased to be able to support this important work.”

St. Joseph’s Memorial Foundation recently awarded $10,500 in scholarships to seven local students pursuing further education in a healthcare-related field. The winners, who were awarded at graduation ceremonies across the region were; Peyton Sullivan (Hillsboro School District), Kaitlyn Gorn (Hillsboro School District), Vanessa Anderson (Brookwood School District), Kyle Degner (La Farge School District), Marah Gruen (Royall School District), Kasey Jones (Royall School District), and Chloe Schroeder (Royall School District). Each scholarship is worth $1,500.

For more information on supporting healthcare scholarships through the St. Joseph’s Memorial Foundation, visit: gundersenhealth.org/locations/st-josephs/foundation

Source: WRJC.com







