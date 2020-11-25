Local Girls Basketball Scores from Tuesday 11/24

Richland Center 57 Royall 44

Weston 43 Mauston 29

Xavier 79 Westfield 56

Kickapoo 49 Wonewoc-Center 31

Tomah 52 Nekoosa 27

Pittsville 61 New Lisbon 45

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.