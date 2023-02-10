Local Girls Basketball Scores from Thursday 2/9

Necedah 56 New Lisbon 54

Royall 67 Brookwood 19 (Marah Gruen 27points to lead Royall)

Wautoma 46 Mauston 43 (Ella Franek 11points to lead Mauston)

Westfield 59 Adams-Friendship 26

Bangor 43 Cashton 36

Wisconsin Dells 69 Nekoosa 9

Tomah 58 Sparta 46

Source: WRJC.com







