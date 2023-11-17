Local Girls Basketball Scores from Thursday 11/16

Necedah 38 Nekoosa 31

Poynette 53 Adams-Friendship 50

Royall 59 Richland Center 16

Bangor 58 Onalaska Luther 40

Alma Center Lincoln 43 New Lisbon 29

Ithaca 47 Hillsboro 37

Wonewoc-Center 41 La Farge 40

Brookwood 58 North Crawford 48

Wisconsin Rapids 56 Tomah 33

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.