Local Football Scores from Friday Night/Saturday Afternoon
Mauston 34 Wautoma 6 (Brady Baldwin 3 touchdown runs)
Reedsburg 21 Baraboo 20
Amherst 56 Nekoosa 8
La Crosse Logan 36 Tomah 8
Necedah 40 Boscobel 22
Wisconsin Dells 47 Adams-Friendship 8
Richland Center 57 Westfield 6
Poynette 2 Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 0
Cashton 42 New Lisbon 0
Onalaska Luther 20 Bangor 13
Wauzeka-Seneca defeats Hillsboro via forfeit
Brookwood defeats Royall via Forfeit
Saturday 8-Man Football
Oakfield 36 Wonewoc-Center/Weston 0
Source: WRJC.com
-
by WRJC WebMaster on October 2, 2021 at 9:12 PM
-
'We were able to build a city': A look at daily life for the Afghans living at...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 2, 2021 at 5:21 PM
The 12,600 people housed at Fort McCoy are settling into a routine on base as they work toward humanitarian parole status.
-
'They call us Nazis': The De Pere School Board is gaining support from medical...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 2, 2021 at 3:25 PM
Area doctors and others plan a show of support when De Pere School Board members meet Monday to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and face masks.
-
'We didn't have anything': Fort McCoy Afghans describe losing it all, starting over in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 2, 2021 at 12:50 AM
Two refugees currently residing at Fort McCoy shared their accounts of fleeing Afghanistan and coming to the U.S.
-
Wisconsin averaging less than 6,000 vaccine doses a day as daily doses continues to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 1, 2021 at 10:38 PM
Over 3.3 million people have received one dose of the vaccine, or 56.7%, while 53.7% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated.
-
Republicans issue subpoenas to Elections Commission head and five cities as partisan...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 1, 2021 at 10:36 PM
Subpoenas were served Friday on the Wisconsin Elections Commission, Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine.
-
More than 8,000 Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 1, 2021 at 9:05 PM
The state Department of Health Services reported Friday that there has been a total of 8,009 COVID-19 deaths.
-
Columbus man, 41, dies in Oconto County crash on State 64
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 1, 2021 at 8:27 PM
Jason J. Trawitzki was the seventh person to die from an Oconto County crash this year.
-
Gableman issues subpoenas to Milwaukee and Green Bay elections officials
by Bob Hague on October 1, 2021 at 7:38 PM
Subpoenas have been issued by the attorney in charge of a Republican election review. Former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman subpoenaed Milwaukee Election Commission director Claire Woodall-Vogg and Green Bay City Clerk Celestine […]
