Local Football Scores from Friday Night/Saturday Afternoon

Mauston 34 Wautoma 6 (Brady Baldwin 3 touchdown runs)

Reedsburg 21 Baraboo 20

Amherst 56 Nekoosa 8

La Crosse Logan 36 Tomah 8

Necedah 40 Boscobel 22

Wisconsin Dells 47 Adams-Friendship 8

Richland Center 57 Westfield 6

Poynette 2 Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 0

Cashton 42 New Lisbon 0

Onalaska Luther 20 Bangor 13

Wauzeka-Seneca defeats Hillsboro via forfeit

Brookwood defeats Royall via Forfeit

Saturday 8-Man Football

Oakfield 36 Wonewoc-Center/Weston 0

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.