Local Election Results (in Contested Races) from Spring Election 2022

(Results at this time are still unofficial)

Juneau County Board Election Results

District 1

John McGinley 46 Colleen Dahl 35

District 3

Kim Strompolis 73 Ken Van Doren 36

District 4

Herb Dannenberg 129 William Riley 73

District 5

Richard Kliner 98 Richard Sheahan 74

District 6

Betty Manson 62 Wes Shore 20 Amy Stuetggen 4

District 8

Judith Kennedy 87 Michael Froh 86

District 9

Mike Keichinger 93 Earl Ells 90

District 12

John Ard 167 Scott Wilhorn 134

Mauston School Board (Top 3 Vote Getters win Seat on School Board)

Tom Morris 634

RJ Rogers 573

Betty Bader Kyrka 561

Richard Noe 474

Royall School Board (Top 2 Win Seats on School Board)

Ryan Preuss 316

Sara Palamaruk 296

Kristine Howe 137

Jim Roets 67

Royall School Referendum

Yes 275 No 173

Winning Seats on the Hillsboro School Board were

James Slama & Mary Jo Osanger

Necedah Referendum

Question #1 (Exceed Revenue Referendum)

Yes 485 No 428

Question #2 No 461 Yes 452

New Lisbon School Board (Top 3 win Seats on School Board)

Eileen Bunker 404

Thomas Lowe 397

Kevin Weinschrott 369

Mark Toelle 323

Bryanna Moravec-Miller 183

Heather Fleitner 136

New Lisbon School Board Referendum

Yes 451 No 256

Tomah School Board

Catey Rice & James Newlun Win Seats on Tomah School Board

Tomah Mayoral Race

Mike Murray 60% Remy Gomez 40%

Reedsburg Mayoral Race

David Estes 899 Nathan Johnson 421

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.