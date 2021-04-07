Local Election Results from April 6th

Mauston Alderpersons District 3

Leanna Hagen 72

Katie Steinke 45

 

Mauston City Alderperson District 5

Donna McGinley 65

Sarah Wilke 29 

 

Camp Douglas Village Trustee

Katie Kopplin 42

Chloris Lowe 33

Dan Gray 18 

 

Village of Hustler Trustee

Richard Cook 24

Tyler Lee 19 

 

Village of Lyndon Station Village Trustee

Rebecca Coley 60

Cassie Miller 52 

 

Village of Lyndon Station President

Ed Welch 58

Earl C. Verette 54

 

Village of Necedah Trustee 

Charles Krupa 79

Donald Jackson 66

 

Village of Union Center Trustee

Brenda Madden 29

Jonathan Baker 29 

 

Village of Wonewoc Trustee

Scott Jennings 58

Nick Baldwin 52

Ridge Revels 48 

 

Town of Armenia Board Chairperson

Jim Parrett 142

Roberts Owens 114 

 

Town of Armenia Board Supervisor

Ken Winters 144

Matt Goeb 144

Kris Parker 103

Robert Halbur 60

 

Town of Cutler Board Supervisor

James H. Hayward Sr. 43

Curt Jorgensen 36

 

Town of Necedah Board Supervisor

George Schumer 217

Ginny Hodal 214

Michael J. Berger 117 

 

Town of Plymouth Board Supervisor

Travis Schultz 132

Amy (Knuth) Vander Mark 115

 

Town of Summit Board Supervisor 

Andy Potter 48

Jim Franz 46

Jake Berndt 40 

 

Town of Wonewoc Board Supervisor

Chad T. Rick 91

Evan Roloff 83

 

Royall School Board

Marie Vitcenda (Elected to School Board) 578

Doug Waterman (Elected to School Board 461

Kristin Howe 273

Raye Walz 158 

 

New Lisbon School Board

Nancy Cowan (Elected to School Board) 428

Preston Hemerly (Elected to School Board) 359 

 

Tomah School Board

Aaron Lueck (Elected to School Board) 1,123

Spencer Stephens (Elected to School Board) 1,027

Rick Murray (Elected to School Board) 1,005

Jan Sherwood 994

Mitch Koel 739

Wayne Kling 326 

 

Mauston School Board

Darrell Hines (Elected to School Board) 795

Michael Coughlin (Elected to School Board) 790

 

 

Source: WRJC.com



