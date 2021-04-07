Local Election Results from April 6th
Mauston Alderpersons District 3
Leanna Hagen 72
Katie Steinke 45
Mauston City Alderperson District 5
Donna McGinley 65
Sarah Wilke 29
Camp Douglas Village Trustee
Katie Kopplin 42
Chloris Lowe 33
Dan Gray 18
Village of Hustler Trustee
Richard Cook 24
Tyler Lee 19
Village of Lyndon Station Village Trustee
Rebecca Coley 60
Cassie Miller 52
Village of Lyndon Station President
Ed Welch 58
Earl C. Verette 54
Village of Necedah Trustee
Charles Krupa 79
Donald Jackson 66
Village of Union Center Trustee
Brenda Madden 29
Jonathan Baker 29
Village of Wonewoc Trustee
Scott Jennings 58
Nick Baldwin 52
Ridge Revels 48
Town of Armenia Board Chairperson
Jim Parrett 142
Roberts Owens 114
Town of Armenia Board Supervisor
Ken Winters 144
Matt Goeb 144
Kris Parker 103
Robert Halbur 60
Town of Cutler Board Supervisor
James H. Hayward Sr. 43
Curt Jorgensen 36
Town of Necedah Board Supervisor
George Schumer 217
Ginny Hodal 214
Michael J. Berger 117
Town of Plymouth Board Supervisor
Travis Schultz 132
Amy (Knuth) Vander Mark 115
Town of Summit Board Supervisor
Andy Potter 48
Jim Franz 46
Jake Berndt 40
Town of Wonewoc Board Supervisor
Chad T. Rick 91
Evan Roloff 83
Royall School Board
Marie Vitcenda (Elected to School Board) 578
Doug Waterman (Elected to School Board 461
Kristin Howe 273
Raye Walz 158
New Lisbon School Board
Nancy Cowan (Elected to School Board) 428
Preston Hemerly (Elected to School Board) 359
Tomah School Board
Aaron Lueck (Elected to School Board) 1,123
Spencer Stephens (Elected to School Board) 1,027
Rick Murray (Elected to School Board) 1,005
Jan Sherwood 994
Mitch Koel 739
Wayne Kling 326
Mauston School Board
Darrell Hines (Elected to School Board) 795
Michael Coughlin (Elected to School Board) 790
-
