Local Election Results Fall 2022 Midterms

Juneau County Sheriff

Andrew Zobal 9010

Steve Johnson (write-in) 483

Juneau County Clerk of Circuit Court

Alecia Pellegrini-Kast 8,773

No Challenger

Juneau County Clean Water Advisory

Yes 8,112

No 2,072

Town of Marion Clerk Hiring Referendum

Yes 100

No 85

Village of Lyndon Station Tax Referedum

No 95

Yes 78

Wisconsin Governor

Tony Evers (winner) 51.2%

Tim Michels 47.8%

US Senate (too close to call)

Ron Johnson 50.5%

Mandela Barnes 49.5%

WI Attorney General

Josh Kaul (Winner) 50.6%

Eric Toney 49.4%

Secretary of State

Doug La Follette (Winner) 48.3%

Amy Loudenbeck 48%

US Congress 3rd District (Too Close to Call)

Derrick Van Orden 52%

Brad Pfaff 48%

State Senate District 17

Howard Marklein (Winner) 60.5%

Pat Skogen 39.5%

State House District 49

Travis Tranel (Winner) 62.6%

Lynee Parrott 37.4%

State House District 50

Tony Kurtz (Winner) 64.8%

Michael Leuth 35.2%

State House District 70

Nancy Vander Meer (Winner) 66%

Remy Gomez 34%

State House District 96

Loren Oldenburg (Winner) 58.5%

Jayne Swiggum 41.5%

Sauk County Sheriff

Chip Meister (Winner) 60.8%

Paul Hefty 34.1%

Adams-Friendship School District Referendum

No 2,988

Yes 2,761

Hillsboro School District Referendum

Yes 681

No 649

Wisconsin Dells School District Referendum

Yes 2,957

No 2,477

Source: WRJC.com







