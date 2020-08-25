Local elected officials raise concerns about UW’s reopening plans

Some Madison-area elected officials have raised eleventh hour concerns, with the University of Wisconsin’s reopening plan. Move-in to campus dorms begins Tuesday. The State Journal reports that a letter sent Monday to Chancellor Rebecca Blank and Public Health Madison and Dane County Director Janel Heinrich raises concerns of an “inevitable outbreak” among students, and requests […]

