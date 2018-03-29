Local Couple Busted Selling Cocaine in Undercover Operation

A local couple was busted trying to make a cocaine deal on March 20th. James Jefferson 52, of Necedah and Kathleen McNamara 34, of Wisconsin Dells were making a cocaine deal, unbeknownst, to an undercover law authority. The deal was taking place in Lyndon Station. After the deal the couple took off with McNamara behind the wheel. Authorities previously knew McNamara had a revoked license. Authorities pulled over the couple and executed a vehicle search. Inside the vehicle detectives found THC and $420 that had been part of the sting operation. The cocaine was transported to the Juneau County Sheriff’s office and weighed. Detectives determined Jefferson and McNamara to have 4.2grams of cocaine on them and 2.5 grams of THC. Jefferson is being charged with 3 counts Manufacturing/Deliver Cocaine and one count of Possession of THC. McNamara is also being charged with 3 counts of Manufacturing/Deliver Cocaine and one count of Operate Motor Vehicle While Revoked-Revocation Due to Alcohol/Controlled Substance/Refusal.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.