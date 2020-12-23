Local Community, 1st Webber, Canadian Pacific, WRJC Help raise another $12,624.50 for the Mauston Food Pantry

A week ago the Bank of Mauston along with the Mauston High School Key Club helped raise around $28,000 for the Mauston Community Sharing Food Pantry. Kathy Green with the Food Pantry announced thanks to the help of the local community and the Canadian Pacific Railroad Company another $12,624 was raised for the food pantry. Canadian Pacific donated $4,500 towards the pantry. 1st Webber donated $2,500 and the local community raised an amazing total of $5,624 to create the grand total of $12,624.50. Many of the donations came from those guessing how many lights were in the WRJC million penny jar. The amount of lights in there was 1,850. The two winning guessers were Ira Henry and Brianna Lalk.

