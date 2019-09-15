Local Coffee House Presented with First Earned Dollar Bill

New Lisbon Area Chamber of commerce was honored to present Collin Bourdeau of The Coffee House with a first dollar earned at his shop at N6828 Highway 58, New Lisbon. While Collin has been roasting and selling coffee beans in Juneau County for some time, he opens the doors of his own coffee shop on May 1st, 2019. He is now roasting his signature Fair Trade coffee from Costa Rica in a picturesque log cabin situated between Mauston and Necedah on Highway 58. His menu provides coffee, tea, snacks, smoothies, cappuccino, blended drinks, and packaged coffee beans to brew at home. The building itself has ample seating inside and out on the deck. Currently, the shop is open from 7am-4pm every day except Monday and offers up breakfast and lunch special on the weekends. Beginning October 1st, The Coffee Shop will expand it’s hours to be open from 6am-6pm daily, closed Mondays. Collin plans to expand the breakfast and lunch offerings to some weekdays starting in Mid-October.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.