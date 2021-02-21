Local Boys Regional Final/Girls Sectional Final Scores from Saturday February 20th

Boys basketball Regional Championship Scores

Division 2

Onalaska 65 Tomah 48

Wisconsin Dells 53 Adams-Friendship 48

Division 3

St. Mary’s Catholic 57 Westfield 33

Division 4

Necedah 68 Hillsboro 46

Onalaska Luther 67 Bangor 61

Division 5

Royall 43 Highland 26

Girls Basketball Sectional Final Scores

Division 2

Reedsburg 78 McFarland 46

Division 3

Westfield 58 Amherst 55

Division 4

Bangor 67 Auburndale 55

Source: WRJC.com







