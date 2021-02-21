Local Boys Regional Final/Girls Sectional Final Scores from Saturday February 20th
Boys basketball Regional Championship Scores
Division 2
Onalaska 65 Tomah 48
Wisconsin Dells 53 Adams-Friendship 48
Division 3
St. Mary’s Catholic 57 Westfield 33
Division 4
Necedah 68 Hillsboro 46
Onalaska Luther 67 Bangor 61
Division 5
Royall 43 Highland 26
Girls Basketball Sectional Final Scores
Division 2
Reedsburg 78 McFarland 46
Division 3
Westfield 58 Amherst 55
Division 4
Bangor 67 Auburndale 55
-
-
