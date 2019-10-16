Local Boys & Girls Clubs Executive Director Honored with Prestigious Award

Karen DeSanto was recently awarded the Horizon award. DeSanto is the Executive Director of the West Central Wisconsin Boys and Girls Club. It includes Tomah, Reedsburg, and Baraboo Boys and Girls Clubs. The Horizon award is one of the most prestigious awards given out by the Boys and Girls Club. She was issued the award at the Midwest Leadership Conference that represents 12 Midwest states. The Horizon Award is given to a professional with more than 5 years of experience in Boys & Girls Clubs who exemplifies professionalism through their work, organizational development and advancement of the Movement regionally and nationally.

Source: WRJC.com





