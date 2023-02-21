Local Boys Basketball Scores from Monday 2/20

Royall 74 Hillsboro 68

Bangor 68 Cashton 47

Necedah 73 Wonewoc-Center 13

New Lisbon 74 Brookwood 61 (Ashton Pfaff 29points become New Lisbon all-time leading scorer)

Portage 82 Wautoma 74

Madison Edgewood 83 Reedsburg 72

Wisconsin Rapids 56 Tomah 49

Wuazeka-Steuben 96 Weston 55

Source: WRJC.com







