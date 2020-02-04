Local Boys Basketball Bracketology D5

Division 5 Boys Basketball Bracketology

(These are just predictions by WRJC Sports Director Mike Baker to give you an idea of where local teams stand in the playoff picture)

1.Bangor 15-0

16. Granton 0-13

8.Eleva-Strum 5-10

9.Gilmanton 6-9

4.Cashton 9-4

13.La Farge 3-12

5.Hillsboro 7-7

12.Wonewoc-Center 4-9

2.Blair-Taylor 12-2

15.Coulee Christian 3-10

7.New Lisbon 6-9

10.Independence 4-9

3.Alma-Center Lincoln 14-2

14. Alma/Pepin 2-12

6.Royall 7-8

11. Plum City/Elmwood 5-10

