Local Assemblymen Kurtz Honored by WCA

Representative Tony Kurtz Named

2023 WCA Friend of County Government

Co–Named with Senator Mary Felzkowski for Work on Shared Revenue Bill

The Wisconsin Counties Association has named Representative Tony Kurtz (R–

Wonewoc) as their “2023 WCA Friend of County Government.” He was co–named

with Senator Mary Felzkowski (R–Irma) for his work on the shared revenue bill.

The award is the highest honor given by the Association to an individual or

individuals who have performed outstanding service to county government in their

official capacity.

Representative Kurtz was honored recently at the 2023 WCA Annual Conference in

Sauk County for his leadership on Assembly Bill 245, the shared revenue bill.

Signed into law June 20, 2023 as Wisconsin Act 12, the legislation was crafted and

led through the legislative process by both Kurtz and Senator Mary Felzkowski.

“Representative Kurtz, alongside Senator Felzkowski, spearheaded what could be

described as the most important piece of legislation in generations here in

Wisconsin,” said WCA President & CEO Mark D. O’Connell. “Because of their efforts

working alongside local governments, as well as our team, this new law will provide

much needed funding to counties and other local units of government.”

O’Connell continued, “This was a bipartisan effort of the Legislature and the

Governor, where both sides of the aisle worked together to find common ground.

Plain and simple, without the leadership of Representative Kurtz and Senator

Felzkowski, we would not have Act 12. We would not have a sustainable funding

source tied directly to the economic success of our state and our communities. Their

leadership will have a profound impact on Wisconsin for generations to come.”

He concluded, “We are grateful for Representative Kurtz’ work, vision and

commitment to getting this legislation across the finish line,” said O’Connell. “We

are incredibly proud to present them both with this award and name them our

‘2023 WCA Friend of County Government.’”

Source: WRJC.com







