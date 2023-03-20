Local Artist Finalist in Contest

A local woman has been named a top 10 finalist for the Stag’s Leap Wine Art Contest. It is a contests entitled Stag’s Leap Most Creative New World. Terri Thomas is from Reedsburg but works at Reels Brothers Harley Davidson in Mauston. Thomas believes she has a good chance to win the contest saying if she wins “It would be very good for the community”. She is excited to have her art work brought to the national level. You can vote for Teri Thomas’s artwork by going to Stagleap.com/artcontest. Thomas’s artwork features a quiet stream cutting through beautiful woodland. Stags Leap Winery is located in Napa Valley California.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.