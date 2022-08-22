Local Alcohol Thief Caught in Ontario

The apprehension of David J. Meboe age 33 of Muscoda, Wisconsin for several retail thefts that has occurred in the Village of La Farge and Ontario, since August 15th, 2022. Meboe would enter the stores and take alcohol related items without paying for them. The Sheriff’s Office received retail theft reports on August 15th, 2022 at 6:06am in La Farge, August 16th at 8:01am in LaFarge and on August 17th, at 7:18pm in Ontario. Meboe was located in the Village of Ontario on August 18th at 8:43am and taken into custody by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Charges will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney’s office for Theft and Bailjumping charges. Meboe was also wanted by the Department of Corrections. He was taken to the Vernon County Detention Center.

Source: WRJC.com







