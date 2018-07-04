Local 4th Of July Firework Schedule

Fireworks will be booming through the night sky tonight in several locations. Tomah will host their fireworks at Recreation Park tonight at 9:30, Baraboo will have their Bara-boom fireworks tonight at the Sauk County Fairgrounds beginning at 9:30pm, and Reedsburg’s fireworks are at dusk tonight at Nishan Park. Wisconsin Dells has an array of fireworks tonight beginning at dusk viewings can take place at the Wilderness Hotel and Resort and also at the Municipal Pool. Mauston and New Lisbon will both be holding their fireworks Saturday night at dusk.

Source: WRJC.com

