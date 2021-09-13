Livingston (Munson), Nancy Katherine Age 81 of Adams County

Nancy Katherine Livingston (nee Munson), passed away at Gunderson Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse on Wednesday, September 8th, 2021.

Nancy K. was born to Spencer and Laura Munson on February 26, 1940 in Oakland, CA. Moving at an early age across the United States to Washington D.C., where her father worked for the Department of the Interior and in 1943, the family moved to Madison, Wisconsin with his job with the Forest Products Laboratory within the Department of the Interior. Nancy grew up in Madison and attended Grade School and graduated from Wisconsin High School in 1958. She continued her education at the University of Wisconsin, receiving her B.S. in Education in January of 1963. She fulfilled her lifelong dream of becoming a Physical Education teacher, teaching in Wauwatosa, WI and at various other schools until 1965, where she taught Physical Education to teachers at Platteville State College. Nancy moved to New York City in 1966 where she worked as a Research Assistant in Prosthetics and orthotics at New York University and as an Activities Therapist at Gracie Square Hospital. She completed her M.S. Degree at Long Island University and started further graduate studies at Columbia University in Motor Learning. In 1974, Nancy returned to Wisconsin where she worked as an Activity Therapist in Adams, WI., close to her family’s beloved tree farm.

Nancy had several “passions”, some of which were developed as a result of occasional health “hiccups” that occurred during her life. 1) a love of the land and woods. Her father and mother, WWOA and others develop a respect and awe for the land by sharing many life lessons at the “Full Cycle Tree Farm”. And, she learned to manage the land sustainably over the years. Each year Nancy, with the help of many volunteers, hosted a Arbor Day event for the local 4th grade in Adams-Friendship School District. 2) a love for Women’s Basketball; being named a UW WBB Alumnae from UW-Madison, earing her “W” in 1962 (which she received belatedly in 2004). Teamwork and good sportsmanship helped her learn and grow as a person. 3) Nancy worked to live her life as a supporter, giver, using humor; smiles and acts of kindness in all her interactions with others.

Nancy had a wonderful support system that kept her buoyed up in life and through the rough patches along the way: her sister and many close friends; her Zion Lutheran Church family; and her woodland owner’s (WWOA) family.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Spencer and Laura Munson; and brother, Austin H. Munson.

She is survived by a sister, Louise (John) M. Butler of Ridgewood, NJ); several nieces and nephews; many special friends; and all the Zion Church family. A special thank you to all the caregivers that attended to the needs and helped take care of Nancy.

Nancy tried to live her life as described in Micah 6:8. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her memory to the WWOA Endowment Fund, PO Box 285, Stevens Point, WI 54481.

A Memorial Service is planned for Spring of 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.