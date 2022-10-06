'Living through the seasons': Small but growing movement taps ancient traditions to feed future generations
The “food sovereignty” movement seeks a return to ancient farming techniques in hopes that future generations can feed themselves.
Menominee tribal officials finally have say over mining projects near Menominee River
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 6, 2022 at 10:24 PM
Michigan Historic Preservation Review Board voted last month to nominate areas near the Menominee River for the National Register of Historic Places.
Judge tosses Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty lawsuit challenging Biden's student...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 6, 2022 at 10:19 PM
The judge said the taxpayers group doesn't have standing, or the grounds to sue.
Madison absentee ballot boxes get a new look — and a message
by Bob Hague on October 6, 2022 at 7:47 PM
Absentee ballot drop boxes in Madison are getting a new look – and a message. “Truth is powerful and will prevail.” The quote from abolitionist Sojourner Truth will emblazon ballot drop boxes in a bold white on black format. […]
Missouri man who killed Shawano County brothers pleads guilty of cattle fraud
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 6, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Garland Nelson, sentenced to life for killing Justin Diemel and Nicholas Diemel, awaits sentencing for mail fraud and illegal firearm possession.
Minnesota attorney general sues Fleet Farm, says company let guns 'get into the wrong...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 6, 2022 at 4:40 PM
The Minnesota Attorney General is suing Fleet Farm, saying it negligently sold guns to straw purchasers.
Fact check: Johnson leaves out context in claim Barnes supported gas tax hike
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 6, 2022 at 3:35 PM
Sen. Ron Johnson says Mandela Barnes "supported a 20% increase in the gas tax."
