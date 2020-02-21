Livestock Siting Bill Sent Back to Committee
Despite approving eight bills designed to boost Wisconsin’s farm sector this week, GOP lawmakers decided not to vote on the latest version of the so-called Livestock Facility Siting bill.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
