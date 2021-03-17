Live updates: Police say two killed at Roundy's warehouse in Oconomowoc; roads near scene reopen
Two employees were shot and killed at the Roundy’s distribution center in Oconomowoc. Authorities say a fatal crash in Milwaukee is related.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Live updates: Police say two killed at Roundy's warehouse in Oconomowoc; roads near scene...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2021 at 4:42 PM
State Senate honors Limbaugh but doesn’t take up Black History Month resolution
by Raymond Neupert on March 17, 2021 at 4:40 PM
A proposal in the Wisconsin Senate to honor the late conservative broadcaster Rush Limbaugh drew stiff opposition from Democrats on Tuesday. Senator La Tonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee) read selected quotes from Limbaugh during floor debate. “In […]
Fact check: Has Wisconsin cleared backlog of unemployment claims ?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2021 at 4:38 PM
Department of Workforce Development official says "We have reached our goal to clear the backlog of (unemployment) claims."
Senate approves bill that would require schools to teach about Holocaust and other...
by Bob Hague on March 17, 2021 at 4:17 PM
The Wisconsin Senate has passed legislation that would require schools to teach about the Holocaust and other genocides. Milwaukee Democrat Lena Taylor proposed an amendment that would have added the African slave trade to the bill. “Two […]
Gov. Evers at Lambeau Field vaccine clinic: Wisconsin is only in early stage to defeat...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 17, 2021 at 4:16 PM
Bellin Health opens Lambeau Field vaccination clinic with potential for 10,000 shots a week.
Milwaukee County Judge Brett Blomme arrested, faces charges of possession of child...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2021 at 4:09 PM
Criminal charges are expected to be filed against Blomme on Wednesday. He was arrested in Dane County.
New Groups Eligible for COVID Vaccination at RAMC March 22nd
by WRJC WebMaster on March 17, 2021 at 4:08 PM
Is Million's Crab really 'coming soon' to Ashwaubenon? Here's what we know. | Streetwise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 17, 2021 at 3:14 PM
A sign at the previous Perkins building on South Oneida Street now reads Million's Crab. But if it's opening, the owners need to take some key steps.
Getting a COVID-19 vaccine was already tough for Wisconsinites with disabilities. Then,...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 17, 2021 at 3:08 PM
People with disabilities are more likely to have underlying conditions that make COVID-19 risks greater.
