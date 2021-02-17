Live updates: Biden headed to Wisconsin to pitch $1.9 trillion COVID relief package during CNN town hall

President Joe Biden will appear in a CNN Presidential Town Hall at 8 p.m. and face questions from moderator Anderson Cooper and local voters.

      

Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.

Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment