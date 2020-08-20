Live tackling is a question mark for the Packers

With the Green Bay Packers and every other NFL team not getting preseason games, it is assumed they’ll use some of their padded practice work on live tackling. Asked about how much live tackling the Packers expected to do, head coach Matt LaFleur said he’s really not sure. The Packers coach seemed to have reservations […]

Source: WRN.com







