Live results: Aug. 9 partisan primary for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District
Tuesday’s partisan primary will narrow down the field in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Barnes wins Democratic U.S. Senate primary
by Bob Hague on August 10, 2022 at 3:00 AM
Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes will face U.S. Senator Ron Johnson in November. Barnes greeted supporters in Milwaukee following his Democratic primary win on Tuesday “And while Ron Johnson does the hard work to trying to divide us, and to […]
Mandela Barnes wins Wisconsin Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, faces Republican U.S....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2022 at 2:52 AM
Mandela Barnes will face Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in a closely watched race for the U.S. Senate.
Meet the Republican candidates running for Wisconsin attorney general election in 2022
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 9, 2022 at 11:16 PM
Adam Jarchow, Eric Toney and Karen Mueller run to win Republican primary for Wisconsin attorney general election in 2022.
Who are the Wisconsin lieutenant governor candidates in the August 2022 primary
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 9, 2022 at 11:11 PM
Democrats Peng Her and Sara Rodriguez, and eight Republicans are Wisconsin lieutenant governor candidates.
Here's what you should know about Mandela Barnes, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate vying...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 9, 2022 at 11:11 PM
Mandela Barnes is a young progressive running against Republican Ron Johnson for U.S Senate and would be Wisconsin's first Black senator if elected.
Meet the candidates for running for Wisconsin secretary of state in the 2022 August...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 9, 2022 at 11:08 PM
Doug La Follette, Alexia Sabor, Amy Loudenbeck, Jay Schroeder and Justin Schmidtka are candidates for Wisconsin secretary of state.
Evers announces Milwaukee site for new youth prison
by Bob Hague on August 9, 2022 at 9:28 PM
Governor Tony Evers has announced a site for a new state youth prison. Calling it a major step toward closing Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls, Evers on Tuesday announced plans to build a new youth prison on […]
Oil contaminated soil found near Enbridge's Line 5, one mile outside Bad River Band...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 9, 2022 at 9:13 PM
The company said that the contamination was not the result of an oil leak. The cause is still under investigation.
24-year-old iron foundry worker dies after workplace accident last Friday in De Pere
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 9, 2022 at 7:47 PM
The C. A. Lawton Co. didn't give any additional details and said that the exact cause is still being determined by OSHA.
