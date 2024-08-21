Live: Fact-checking Harris VP pick Tim Walz 2024 DNC speech in Chicago

PolitiFact is live fact-checking the first night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, including tonight’s speech by the new Democratic vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Follow along with us here.

Source: Politifacts.com







