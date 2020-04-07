Live election updates: Voters around the state take precautions as they head to the polls
It’s election day in Wisconsin and in-person voting is still taking place amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-More News At Other Wisconsin Sites:
- As election day arrives, voters hoping to avoid coronavirus say they are still waiting for...53 mins ago
- Live coronavirus updates: National Guard sets up isolation facility for homeless2 hours ago
- Juneau County COVID 19 Updates2 hours ago
- As Election Day arrives, voters hoping to avoid coronavirus say they are still waiting for...2 hours ago
- Supreme Court Rules on Executive Order #747 hours ago
- Governor Evers Suspends Rules to Ensure Health Care Staffing, Patient Care7 hours ago
- Election takes place despite COVID-19 concerns7 hours ago
- PDPW Launches ‘Dairy Signal’ (Industry in Crisis Updates)10 hours ago
- Creamery Offering Incentives for Patrons to Exit Farming10 hours ago
- Spring Tillage Has Begun in Southern Wisconsin10 hours ago
- Polling place procedures meant to assure safe social distancing21 hours ago
- State Supreme Court rules Evers may not postpone election22 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.