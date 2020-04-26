Live coronavirus updates: Milwaukee County deaths now top 150; statewide, many new cases are in Brown County
The latest on coronavirus in Wisconsin: confirmed cases, cancellations and more you need to know.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in town of Lawrence
by Stevens Point Journal on April 26, 2020 at 3:12 PM
I-41 southbound lanes at Scheuring Road will be closed for investigative reconstruction of the accident. One northbound lane is also shut down.
Pregnant amid a pandemic: Not what they were expecting
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 26, 2020 at 2:18 AM
Planning for childbirth during the COVID-19 crisis has brought unique fears and challenges.
'We are scared for our lives': At least 17% of Wisconsin coronavirus cases are health...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 25, 2020 at 10:19 PM
Wisconsin health care workers appreciate the songs, free meals and temporary housing but say what they really want is proper gear and paid sick time.
Brown County seemed a step ahead of the coronavirus; suddenly, it wasn't
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 25, 2020 at 8:41 PM
A subtle increase in coronavirus cases turned into an explosion. How the Green Bay area became Wisconsin's hottest hot zone.
Wisconsin sees record number of new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row, with 331 new...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 25, 2020 at 8:30 PM
The state Department of Health Services reported Saturday that 331 more people have tested positive, bringing the state's total to 5,687 cases.
What is coronavirus 'contact tracing,' and what does it mean for reopening Wisconsin?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 25, 2020 at 8:15 PM
Wisconsin officials have said robust contact tracing of coronavirus patients is key to reopening businesses and relaxing public health orders.
Former Ashwaubenon James Morgan quarterback drafted in NFL
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 25, 2020 at 6:13 PM
Former Ashwaubenon quarterback James Morgan was drafted by the New York Jets in the fourth round (125th overall).
More than a thousand gather at Wisconsin State Capitol to protest restrictions as...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 25, 2020 at 1:37 PM
The same day as the protest, Wisconsin saw its highest daily increase in confirmed positive cases of the virus.
