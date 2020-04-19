Live coronavirus updates: Downtown Jackson's Blue Ribbon Pub will not open early like Tosa location
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 19, 2020 at 10:20 PM
JBS giving pay raises, protective equipment to Green Bay beef plant employees, union says
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 19, 2020 at 9:47 PM
The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union says JBS will give Green Bay beef plant employees a $4-an-hour raise and protective equipment.
How do we exit the shutdown? Hire an army of public health workers
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 19, 2020 at 4:12 PM
Fire causes $100,000 damage to Bellevue trailer home Saturday night on Miron Court
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 19, 2020 at 3:44 PM
A fire at a trailer home on Miron Court in Bellevue caused up to $100,000 in damage and destroyed the home and two garages, firefighters said.
Hundreds in Brookfield protest Evers' extension of safer-at-home order
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 19, 2020 at 2:37 AM
Nearly a thousand people protested Gov. Tony Evers' decision to extend Wisconsin's safer-at-home order until May 26.
Brown County sees largest increase in COVID-19 cases outside Milwaukee as state cases...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 18, 2020 at 7:42 PM
One of the largest increases of new cases came in Brown County, with 24 new cases. The CDC is investigating a spike in cases near Green Bay.
We can now see Wisconsin lawmakers' home offices -- so whose setup is best?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 18, 2020 at 3:28 PM
Let's examine some highlights in Wisconsin Assembly home office decor.
USDA says it will pay $16 billion directly to farmers and buy produce, dairy and meat to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 18, 2020 at 1:34 PM
The program will provide direct support based on actual losses for farmers where prices and market supply chains have been broken by COVID-19.
Sheboygan Fire Department goes viral, Brett Favre to participate in benefit for...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 18, 2020 at 12:33 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
