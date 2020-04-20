Live coronavirus updates: Colectivo reopening two locations; Milwaukee County reports 43 new cases
The latest on coronavirus in Wisconsin: confirmed cases, cancellations and more you need to know.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Human remains found after Wagner house fire in Marinette County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 20, 2020 at 4:40 PM
Fire crews responded around 12:40 a.m. on Snyder Road in the town of Wagner, according to the Marinette County Sheriff's Office.
-
Live coronavirus updates: Colectivo reopening two locations; Milwaukee County reports 43...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 20, 2020 at 4:06 PM
-
Tavern League of Wisconsin says bars, restaurants should reopen May 1 with 'important...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 20, 2020 at 3:58 PM
Wisconsin bars, restaurants and supper clubs should reopen May 1 with social distancing and employees wearing masks, gloves,Tavern League says.
-
Goat born with two heads in Wittenberg creates internet sensation, headlines worldwide
by Wausau Daily Herald on April 20, 2020 at 3:49 PM
Janus, named after the Greek god of beginnings and transitions, was born April 5 on Nueske Farms in Wittenberg.
-
NFL, season-ticket holders face decisions as questions linger about what 2020 football...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 20, 2020 at 2:35 PM
The NFL must decide if fans will be allowed at games. Fans must decide if they'd go.
-
Green Bay coronavirus update: Brown County cases now total 180; garage sales banned...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 20, 2020 at 1:25 PM
This story will be updated frequently with the latest information related to the coronavirus in Green Bay and the surrounding area.
-
Blog Recap: Coronavirus updates from around Wisconsin from April 17-19
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 20, 2020 at 1:14 PM
-
Boldt building mobile health care units
by USA TODAY Handout on April 20, 2020 at 12:27 PM
The Boldt Company workers and subcontractors work on fabricating STAAT-Mod modules that will be shipped to the state of Maryland. The state ordered 32 of the mobile critical-care units.
-
Hundreds of Chickens Killed in Rosendale Barn Fire
on April 20, 2020 at 11:06 AM
A pole barn fire in eastern Wisconsin last week destroyed a flock of chickens.
