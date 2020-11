Live chat: Discuss the 2020 election with the Journal Sentinel's political coverage team

(((WisconsinReport))) IN-PERSON GENERAL ELECTION 2020 VOTING TODAY. —- WISCONSIN HOURS – Tues. Nov. 3, 2020: IN-PERSON VOTING OPEN FROM 7 AM TO 8 PM CST. (((WiscReport News))) ABSENTEE BALLOTS MUST BE RETURNED BY 8 PM CENTRAL STANDARD TIME. (((WisconsinReport))) PLEASE NOTE: If you have an absentee ballot, IT’S TOO LATE TO MAIL IT IN. Return Absentee Ballot IN PERSON as soon as possible by dropping it off at your municipal clerk’s office or dropbox location (if available). (((WiscReport News))) You can find your clerk’s office address and drop box locations by visiting myvote.wi.gov. (((WisconsinReport))) Your Absentee Ballot must be returned so it can be delivered to your polling place by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots that are late cannot be counted. (((WisconsinReport))) FIND and FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA: WE ARE WiscReport on TWITTER AND FACEBOOK. (((WiscReport))) STANDBY FOR MORE NEWS AND INFO ON OUR NEWS TICKER: ->>>>>>>>>>