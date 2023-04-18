‘Little White Schoolhouse’ relocation in Ripon may impact historic status

Ripon’s historic Little White Schoolhouse was successfully moved to a new location on Monday – though not without controversy. Republican Party of Fond du Lac County Chairman Timothy Bachleitner said a more appropriate location could have been found. “It’s about setting, it’s about atmosphere,” he explained. “What the State Historical Society and the National Historical […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.