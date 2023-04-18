‘Little White Schoolhouse’ relocation in Ripon may impact historic status
Ripon’s historic Little White Schoolhouse was successfully moved to a new location on Monday – though not without controversy. Republican Party of Fond du Lac County Chairman Timothy Bachleitner said a more appropriate location could have been found. “It’s about setting, it’s about atmosphere,” he explained. “What the State Historical Society and the National Historical […] Source: WRN.com
-
‘Little White Schoolhouse’ relocation in Ripon may impact historic status
by WRN Contributor on April 18, 2023 at 4:06 PM
Ripon’s historic Little White Schoolhouse was successfully moved to a new location on Monday – though not without controversy. Republican Party of Fond du Lac County Chairman Timothy Bachleitner said a more appropriate location could […]
-
Glenmore woman charged with homicide for crash that killed a Hortonville man, injured his...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM
Paula Jean Mejia, 47, is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle for the April 12 crash.
-
Two bodies found in Oneida County forest during hunt for missing Merrill teenagers
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 18, 2023 at 3:57 PM
The Oneida County sheriff's office did not confirm the identities of the deceased people they found "due to limited information."
-
New mural at UW-Stevens Point aims to 'make people stop and take notice' of Indigenous...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 18, 2023 at 3:46 PM
The mural was installed this spring on an outside wall of the university's communication arts center building.
-
Fact check: Paul Ryan says WOW counties Trump support has declined
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 18, 2023 at 2:45 PM
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin says WOW counties Trump support has declined.
-
Marlowe, Robert L. Age 63 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on April 18, 2023 at 2:37 PM
-
Murphy, James “Jamie” Age 61 of of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on April 18, 2023 at 2:35 PM
-
McGuire, Thomas (Tom) Patrick Age 60 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on April 18, 2023 at 2:34 PM
-
Bever, Earl J. Age 95 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on April 18, 2023 at 2:32 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.