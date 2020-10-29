List of Local Communities Trick or Treating Hours

Camp Douglas – Saturday 3-6pm

Elroy – Saturday 2-6pm

Hillsboro – Saturday 4-7pm

Mauston – Saturday 4-7pm

Necedah – Saturday 4-6pm

New Lisbon – Saturday 4-6pm (Trunk or Treat 2-4pm at the NL Community Center)

Reedsburg – Saturday 4-7pm

Tomah – Saturday 4-6pm

WI Dells – Saturday 4-6pm

Wonewoc – Saturday 4-7pm

Source: WRJC.com







