Liquidation Sales Start At Shopko Stores Which Are Closing: Mauston Store to Close

Somewhere between 400 and one-thousand workers at Shopko stores will lose their jobs when the Wisconsin-based retail chain shuts down 39 locations. Liquidation sales started Friday. Shopko owns 360 stores in 24 states. Its store in Mauston is the only Wisconsin operation which will close its doors by the end of February. A spokesperson says the moves were brought on by long-term projections of profitability, sales trends and growth potential.

Source: WRJC.com





