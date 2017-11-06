Lions win 30-17 as QB Matthew Stafford dissects Packers

Matthew Stafford passed for 361 yards and two touchdowns to Marvin Jones, and the Detroit Lions snapped a three-game losing streak with a 30-17 win on Monday night over the offensively challenged Green Bay Packers.

