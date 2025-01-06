Lions beat Vikings 31-9, win NFC North and No. 1 seed, dropping division rivals to No. 5
Jahmyr Gibbs scored three of his franchise-record tying four touchdowns in the second half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings 31-9 to win their second straight NFC North title and earn home-field advantage until the Super Bowl. The…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Titletown Report for 1/6/2024
by Bill Scott on January 6, 2025 at 12:07 PM
The Packers saw their 11-game win streak over Chicago come to an end, falling to the Bears 24-22. The Packers head into the postseason playoffs riding a 2-game losing streak and will open against the Eagles on Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia.
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on January 6, 2025 at 12:04 PM
The Packers fall to the Bears, ending their 11-game win streak over Chicago. Now Green Bay takes a 2-game losing streak into the Wild Card Playoffs at Philadelphia on Sunday.
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on January 6, 2025 at 8:26 AM
Evers will include statewide referendum proposal in budget (MADISON) Governor Tony Evers wants to give Wisconsin voters more power, by requiring the Legislature to create a statewide binding referendum process. The Democratic governor said […]
-
Mauston Takes Down Baraboo in GBB Action
by WRJC WebMaster on January 3, 2025 at 4:41 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 3, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Four-year-old hit and killed by school bus (SUSSEX) A four-year-old boy was hit by a school bus and killed Thursday morning. It happened while the kindergartener was transferring buses outside Silver Spring Intermediate School in Sussex. The bus was […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on January 3, 2025 at 8:15 AM
WEC votes to investigate uncounted ballots in Madison (MADISON) Staff of the Wisconsin Elections Commission will investigate nearly 200 uncounted absentee ballots in Madison. During a special meeting Monday, Commission chair Anne Jacobs made the […]
-
Apply To Be Next Alice in Dairyland
by WRJC WebMaster on January 2, 2025 at 5:43 PM
-
Hagemann, Valerie Irene Age 67 of Wonewoc
by WRJC WebMaster on January 2, 2025 at 4:07 PM
-
WBA Award Entry 2024 State Legion Baseball
by WRJC WebMaster on December 31, 2024 at 6:06 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.