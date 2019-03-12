Lincoln Hills' replacements to be built in Milwaukee and Outagamie County
Lockups for teenage offenders will be built in Milwaukee and Outagamie County to replace the state's embattled juvenile prison.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
