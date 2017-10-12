Lincoln Hills teacher punched by juvenile inmate, hospitalized
A teacher at Wisconsin's juvenile prison was sent to the hospital Wednesday after an inmate punched her in the face.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
