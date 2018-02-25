Lincoln Hills bill in limbo as Fitzgerald voices concerns

A bill to close the state’s troubled Lincoln Hills youth prison appears to be on shaky ground. It passed the state Assembly on a unanimous vote, but Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald tells the Associated Press he has “a ton” of questions and concerns. WRN asked Governor Scott Walker about that, last week. “I think […]

