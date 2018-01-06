Lincoln County locals weigh in on Walker plan to close Lincoln Hills youth prison
Both Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake schools have been plagued by crisis in the wake of accusations of inmate abuse and attacks on workers.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
