LIFT Dane's Legal Tune-up Tool can help you remove eligible criminal and eviction records
The Legal Tune-up Tool allows Wisconsin residents to see and remove eligible criminal records from two commonly used Wisconsin records systems.
Average daily COVID-19 cases increased for the 10th consecutive day in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2021 at 9:44 PM
The seven-day average of daily cases increased to 149, up 64 cases from a month ago.
Jury awards Manitowoc woman more than $125 million in discrimination lawsuit against...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on July 16, 2021 at 9:41 PM
The jury found Walmart had failed to accommodate Marlo Spaeth, an employee with Down syndrome who had worked for the company for about 16 years.
Despite a season without fans at Lambeau, Green Bay Packers came through pandemic year in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 16, 2021 at 9:03 PM
Packers report a loss from operations in year with no fans, but, overall, financial picture is positive.
'Give me a chance': Housing discrimination, unaffordability leave homeless community...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 16, 2021 at 8:24 PM
Northeast Wisconsin's competitive housing market is leaving many people homeless.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes website refreshed as he is poised to enter U.S. Senate race next...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2021 at 5:57 PM
Mandela Barnes began fundraising July 8 and is in a 15-day federal window before having to file paperwork to officially enter the race.
Wisconsin will have some of the hottest federal elections in 2022. Here's who has an...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2021 at 4:37 PM
Wisconsin has two 2022 congressional races that will be among the nation's most hotly contested and will help decide which party controls Congress.
Wisconsin Supreme Court for now reinstates redistricting lawyers for Republican...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2021 at 4:24 PM
The 4-3 ruling means the Republicans can resume working with private attorneys they hired at taxpayer expense while the high court considers the case.
Gov. Tony Evers signs 'Ethan's Law,' honoring Manitowoc boy slain after being placed with...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 16, 2021 at 3:02 PM
Ethan Hauschultz, 7, died after being made to carry a 44-pound log around a snowy yard as his foster brother beat him.
