Life without parole for convicted Madison killer

A man convicted in the stabbing death of another man in Madison made a plea for leniency on Thursday. But a Dane County judge told 24-year-old Darrick Anderson that he would not have a chance at parole. Anderson was convicted last October of killing 46-year-old Andrew Nesbitt on March 27th, in a brutal attack inside […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.