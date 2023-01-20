Life prison sentence for man who murdered UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann in 2008
Zimmermann’s parents said they were relieved David Kahl will remain behind bars forever. But said they, too, serve their own life sentence without their daughter.
Police arrest Green Bay man following robbery at BMO Harris Bank
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 20, 2023 at 8:55 PM
Police took a suspect into custody after an alarm call around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/19
by WRJC WebMaster on January 20, 2023 at 8:50 PM
Tigers Out Roar Panthers in SBC Boys Basketball Showdown
by WRJC WebMaster on January 20, 2023 at 8:49 PM
WEC commissioner Bob Spindell staying put despite calls for his dismissal
by Bob Hague on January 20, 2023 at 8:34 PM
State Senate Democrats are calling for the removal of elections commissioner Bob Spindell, after revelations that Spindell bragged on Republican efforts to suppress Black and Hispanic voter turnout in Milwaukee last November. Senator LaTonya Johnson […]
Dane County Board rejects voter referendum for new jail funding
by Bob Hague on January 20, 2023 at 7:09 PM
In a 21-14 vote, the Dane County Board of Supervisors on Thursday rejected a proposed ballot referendum to fund a new Dane County Jail project. The resolution called for an April referendum on covering a $13.5 million funding shortfall for the […]
Bail and benefits questions will be on Wisconsin’s April statewide ballot
by Bob Hague on January 20, 2023 at 4:48 PM
Wisconsin voters will be able to weigh in on a proposed constitutional amendment on bail reform as part of the April statewide ballot. In Assembly debate Thursday, Representative Evan Goyke (D-Milwaukee) argued against the proposal, and for pretrial […]
Tracy, Linda L. Age 75 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on January 20, 2023 at 4:40 PM
'This is not a partisan issue': Lawmakers consider using historic state budget surplus to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 20, 2023 at 4:39 PM
Sen. Mary Felzkowski, a member of the powerful Joint Finance Committee, indicated the state could use some of its surplus to address PFAS.
