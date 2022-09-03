Life expectancy drops by 1.6 years in Wisconsin; doctors urge screenings

The death rate in Wisconsin, which had fallen from an 8-year high in 2018, went from 847 per 100,000 male residents to 989 per 100,000 in 2020. For women, that rate jumped from 611 to 697.

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







