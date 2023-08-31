Liberal groups seek to use the Constitution's insurrection clause to block Trump from 2024 ballots
Liberal groups are trying to end Donald Trump’s attempt to return to the White House by arguing he’s ineligible to be president after trying to overturn the 2020 election. The groups cite a rarely used provision of the 14th Amendment…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin taxpayers on the hook for up to $2 million in legal fees to defend GOP-drawn...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 31, 2023 at 11:02 AM
The total cost could grow under provisions in contracts Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu signed this month.
-
What Green Bay school referendum projects are completed or underway?
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 31, 2023 at 10:02 AM
The Green Bay School District passed a $92.6 million capital referendum last fall. Check out the status of projects at your child's school.
-
Keith Kutska released. He is last of the 'Monfils Six' to walk out of prison
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 31, 2023 at 3:08 AM
Keith Kutska, 72, was one of six men convicted killing Tom Monfils, a fellow worker at the James River Corp. paper mill in Green Bay, in 1992.
-
Republicans introduce bills to address the state's child care shortage, but Democrats say...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 30, 2023 at 10:43 PM
The legislation provides a tax deduction for child care costs and loosens regulations. Democrats say the measures could create safety problems.
-
See photos from Jackson Elementary's new accessible playground in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 30, 2023 at 10:15 PM
The playground is the first accessible playground in the Green Bay School District. It has a spongy, flat ground for students of all abilities.
-
UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow is stepping down. What he's learned in 17 years on the job
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 30, 2023 at 9:23 PM
Joe Gow, who started the job in 2007, plans to transition to a faculty role and teach communication studies.
-
Theodore McCarrick, age 93, ruled not competent to stand trial on teen sexual abuse...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 30, 2023 at 7:08 PM
A judge dismissed charges he sexually assaulted a teenage boy in Massachusetts decades ago.
-
Legal filing calls GOP move to remove Protasiewicz from redistricting case an effort 'to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 30, 2023 at 6:49 PM
The filing argues Republicans were "unhappy with (the April) electoral result, which they could not prevent through gerrymandering."
-
Top grilling team in the country takes first and second places in Door County BBQ contest
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 30, 2023 at 6:37 PM
Gettin' Basted beat 28 other teams from across the country to win Day 1 of the Washington Island barbecue competition, then placed second on Day 2.
